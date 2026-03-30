Jimmy Walker betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Jimmy Walker of the United States tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Jimmy Walker missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2025, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Walker's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2023
|T22
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|2022
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|2021
|T59
|72-72-70-75
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Walker's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -1.828 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.828
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.271 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Walker averaged -1.091 in his past five starts, highlighting difficulties with iron play.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing room for improvement on the putting surfaces.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.