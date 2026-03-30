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Jimmy Walker betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Jimmy Walker of the United States tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Jimmy Walker of the United States tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Walker missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2025, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Valero Texas Open.

    Walker's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-70+2
    2024MC74-74+4
    2023T2270-70-73-69-6
    2022MC78-70+4
    2021T5972-72-70-75+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Walker's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-70+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-76+13--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-69-4--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -1.828 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.828

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.271 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Walker averaged -1.091 in his past five starts, highlighting difficulties with iron play.
    • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing room for improvement on the putting surfaces.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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