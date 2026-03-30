Tom Hoge betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Tom Hoge hits his tee shot on the first tee during the final round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Tom Hoge finished tied for fifth at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Hoge's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|72-68-68-76
|-4
|2021
|T12
|68-76-66-71
|-7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|65-73-72-74
|+4
|2.800
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|65-68-70-68
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-68-77-74
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|64-68-65-70
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|69-69-70-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.801 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -1.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.587
|-0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.060
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.415
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.062
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.880
|-1.103
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.587 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.060 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.42% of the time.
- Hoge has accumulated 178 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.