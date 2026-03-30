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46M AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge hits his tee shot on the first tee during the final round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Tom Hoge hits his tee shot on the first tee during the final round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge finished tied for fifth at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hoge's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T572-68-68-76-4
    2021T1268-76-66-71-7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7165-73-72-74+42.800
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-80+9--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1465-68-70-68-1785.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-68-77-74+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT864-68-65-70-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4069-69-70-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.801 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -1.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.587-0.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0600.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.415-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.062-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.880-1.103

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.587 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.060 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.42% of the time.
    • Hoge has accumulated 178 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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