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47M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy finished tied for 18th at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Valero Texas Open.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1871-68-72-75-2
    2024268-70-67-63-20
    2022T1867-74-68-72-7
    2021T3471-74-71-70-2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 20-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1268-68-67-66-1162.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2670-72-70-69-331.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4772-70-71-71E14.625
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-71-72-70-710.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-70-72-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-68-69-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-73-70-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-67-70-11--

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged -0.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.294-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1100.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0070.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1720.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Total84-0.006-0.215

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.294 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.110 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
    • McCarthy has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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