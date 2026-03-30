Denny McCarthy betting profile: Valero Texas Open

McCarthy had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.

McCarthy has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.