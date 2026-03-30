Denny McCarthy betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy finished tied for 18th at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
McCarthy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|71-68-72-75
|-2
|2024
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-20
|2022
|T18
|67-74-68-72
|-7
|2021
|T34
|71-74-71-70
|-2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 20-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|68-68-67-66
|-11
|62.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|70-72-70-69
|-3
|31.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|72-70-71-71
|E
|14.625
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|72-69-70-72
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-68-69
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-73-70-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-67-70
|-11
|--
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged -0.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.294
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.110
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.007
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.172
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|-0.006
|-0.215
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.294 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.110 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
- McCarthy has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.