Peter Malnati betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 64th at 11-over.
Malnati's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|64
|69-73-77-80
|+11
|2023
|T22
|67-72-78-65
|-6
|2022
|T41
|71-71-70-72
|-4
|2021
|MC
|73-75
|+4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished 64th after posting a score of 11-over.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|74-64-72-70
|E
|3.8
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-71-71-69
|-8
|16.6
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-68-74-69
|-1
|4.2
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.613
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.773
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.039
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.202
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-1.224
|-0.631
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.613 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati has a -0.773 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 61.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
- Malnati has earned 20 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.