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19M AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 64th at 11-over.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Valero Texas Open.

    Malnati's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20256469-73-77-80+11
    2023T2267-72-78-65-6
    2022T4171-71-70-72-4
    2021MC73-75+4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished 64th after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6574-64-72-70E3.8
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-71-71-69-816.6
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-72-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-70+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-74-72-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-68-74-69-14.2

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
    • He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has averaged -0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.613-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.773-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.0390.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.202-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-1.224-0.631

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.613 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati has a -0.773 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 61.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
    • Malnati has earned 20 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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