Peter Malnati betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Malnati's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.

He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Malnati has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.