PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States watches his shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Daniel Berger of the United States watches his shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger finished tied for 30th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Valero Texas Open.

    Berger's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3070-68-77-73E

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of even par.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6672-74-75-73+67.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP263-68-72-70-15400.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-71-71-69-622.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7573-74-75-68+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1667-71-71-65-1052.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5668-66-70-70-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT666-70-69-64-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-71-65-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipW/D71-69-72+2--

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.756 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged -0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1250.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.8490.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.415-0.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.103-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.456-0.143

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.849 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 71.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Berger has earned 577 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Russell Henley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Chandler Phillips betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW