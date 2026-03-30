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45M AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kevin Streelman will tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026 for the Valero Texas Open. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, he finished tied for 45th at 1-under.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Valero Texas Open.

    Streelman's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4571-72-75-69-1
    2023T4671-72-72-72-1
    2022T1870-71-69-71-7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 18th at 7-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Streelman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6874-69-72-72+33.060
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT873-68-70-66-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-70-69-70-622.300
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-71+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-71-69-9--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-68-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6173-68-73-76+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7167-72-73-69-7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-73-70-8--

    Streelman's recent performances

    • Streelman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has averaged -0.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.556-0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.437-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.3280.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4770.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Total94-0.187-0.110

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.556 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sports a -0.437 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Streelman has delivered a 0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
    • Streelman currently has 63 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 124th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Latest
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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