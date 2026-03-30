Kevin Streelman betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kevin Streelman will tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026 for the Valero Texas Open. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, he finished tied for 45th at 1-under.
Streelman's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|2023
|T46
|71-72-72-72
|-1
|2022
|T18
|70-71-69-71
|-7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 18th at 7-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|73-68-70-66
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-70-69-70
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-69
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|67-72-73-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-73-70
|-8
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Streelman has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged -0.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.556
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.437
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.328
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.477
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|-0.187
|-0.110
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.556 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sports a -0.437 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman has delivered a 0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
- Streelman currently has 63 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 124th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.