K.H. Lee betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.

Lee has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.748 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.