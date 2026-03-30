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47M AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    K.H. Lee missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2024, shooting 8-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this event.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Valero Texas Open.

    Lee's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-75+8
    2022MC75-77+8
    2021T2370-73-70-71-4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 4-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-74+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenW/D75+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6773-67-71-72-13.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT967-76-68-75-267.833

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.748 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged -1.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.4790.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.361-0.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.097-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.674-0.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.264-1.670

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.479 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.4 yards shows room for improvement.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -1.361 mark. He has hit 50.00% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 27.50 putts per round, and he broke par 12.50% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 18.06%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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