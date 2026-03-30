K.H. Lee betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
K.H. Lee missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2024, shooting 8-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this event.
Lee's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|2022
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|2021
|T23
|70-73-70-71
|-4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 4-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T67
|73-67-71-72
|-1
|3.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|67-76-68-75
|-2
|67.833
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.748 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -1.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.479
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.361
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.097
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.674
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.264
|-1.670
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.479 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.4 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -1.361 mark. He has hit 50.00% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 27.50 putts per round, and he broke par 12.50% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 18.06%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.