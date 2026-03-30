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39M AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor finished tied for 15th with a score of 7-under at his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Valero Texas Open.

    Taylor's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1569-71-70-71-7
    2022MC72-74+2
    2021T5973-70-74-72+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4274-70-70-73-119.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3872-72-75-69E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-68-70-68-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2465-69-71-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-68-71-67-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-65-72-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-70-70-954.167
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1967-67-68-70-8--

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.540 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.417 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.292-0.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2970.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.5480.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.071-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4810.230

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.297 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Taylor excelled around the greens with a 0.548 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Taylor has earned 218 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Latest
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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