Nick Taylor betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor finished tied for 15th with a score of 7-under at his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Taylor's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T15
|69-71-70-71
|-7
|2022
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2021
|T59
|73-70-74-72
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-70-70-73
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|72-72-75-69
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-70-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|65-69-71-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-68-71-67
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-65-72-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-70-70
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|67-67-68-70
|-8
|--
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.540 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.417 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.292
|-0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.297
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.548
|0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.071
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.481
|0.230
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.297 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Taylor excelled around the greens with a 0.548 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Taylor has earned 218 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.