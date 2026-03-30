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Matt Wallace betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace of England lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace finished third at 14-under in 2021 at this event and will tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 26th.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Valero Texas Open.

    Wallace's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2670-67-77-73-1
    2023T2869-72-71-71-5
    2022MC78-75+9
    2021369-68-67-70-14

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished third at 14-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5166-68-72-71-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-68-70-72-113.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-68-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-72-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-66-71-67-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3168-70-68-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 31st at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished at 16-under.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1970.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.225-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1820.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.297-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total89-0.144-0.139

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.197 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a -0.225 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace delivered a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 148th with a Par Breakers rate of 18.71%.
    • Wallace has earned 32 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Latest
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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