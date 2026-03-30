Jordan Spieth betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Jordan Spieth of the United States watches his shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth won the Valero Texas Open in 2021 with a score of 18-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of capturing another victory at this event.
Spieth's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|67-73-73-72
|-3
|2024
|T10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|2022
|T35
|72-70-74-67
|-5
|2021
|1
|67-70-67-66
|-18
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 18-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-68-76-69
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|72-71-68-71
|-6
|125.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|70-67-70-66
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|66-68-69-72
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|68-68-68-69
|-7
|32.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|73-69-72-68
|-2
|20.300
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Spieth has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 1.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.168
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.407
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.203
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.518
|0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.959
|1.245
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.168 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.407 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 66.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 23.72% of the time.
- Spieth has earned 385 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.