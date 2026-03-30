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Jordan Spieth betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States watches his shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States watches his shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth won the Valero Texas Open in 2021 with a score of 18-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of capturing another victory at this event.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Valero Texas Open.

    Spieth's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1267-73-73-72-3
    2024T1073-68-72-69-6
    2022T3572-70-74-67-5
    2021167-70-67-66-18

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 18-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1169-70-71-68-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-68-76-69-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1172-71-68-71-6125.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1270-67-70-66-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2966-68-69-72-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2468-68-68-69-732.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3869-70-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3165-70-70-68-725.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4073-69-72-68-220.300

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Spieth has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 1.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.168-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4070.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.2030.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.5180.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.9591.245

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.168 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.407 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 66.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 23.72% of the time.
    • Spieth has earned 385 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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