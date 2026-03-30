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38M AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States celebrates a birdie putt on the fourth green with his caddie Dean Emerson during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Patton Kizzire of the United States celebrates a birdie putt on the fourth green with his caddie Dean Emerson during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire finished tied for 65th at 12-over in last year's Valero Texas Open. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kizzire's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6570-70-77-83+12
    2023T6473-70-74-77+6
    2022MC71-76+3
    2021T971-74-70-65-8

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 8-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1370-72-63-70-956.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7272-69-73-74+42.800
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-67-73-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-66-70-67-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3463-70-67-68-14--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3170-65-65-72-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-70-72-64-10--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -1.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged -1.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-1.093-1.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1240.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3950.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting82-0.019-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.593-1.203

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.093 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire has a 0.124 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 60.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 19.58% of the time.
    • Kizzire has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 107th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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