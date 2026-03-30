Patton Kizzire betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.

Kizzire has an average of -1.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.