Patton Kizzire betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Patton Kizzire of the United States celebrates a birdie putt on the fourth green with his caddie Dean Emerson during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire finished tied for 65th at 12-over in last year's Valero Texas Open. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Kizzire's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|70-70-77-83
|+12
|2023
|T64
|73-70-74-77
|+6
|2022
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|2021
|T9
|71-74-70-65
|-8
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 12-over.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 8-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|70-72-63-70
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|72
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.800
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|63-70-67-68
|-14
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|70-65-65-72
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -1.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -1.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-1.093
|-1.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.124
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.395
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|-0.019
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.593
|-1.203
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.093 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire has a 0.124 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 60.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 19.58% of the time.
- Kizzire has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 107th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.