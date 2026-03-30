Sepp Straka betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Sepp Straka of Austria reacts to a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka finished tied for 22nd at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon that performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Straka's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T22
|73-70-70-69
|-6
|2021
|T67
|71-72-74-73
|+2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of six-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|67-70-72-71
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-69-66-76
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|70-68-80-71
|+5
|12.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|66-66-67-68
|-21
|375.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-69-67-68
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|30
|74-65-77-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|68-67-68-70
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-70-71
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|7
|64-69-70-67
|-10
|90.000
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.645 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.966 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.215
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.718
|0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.210
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.059
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|1.082
|0.966
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sports a 0.718 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 25.36% of the time.
- Straka has earned 722 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.