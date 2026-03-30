PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
22M AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria reacts to a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Sepp Straka of Austria reacts to a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka finished tied for 22nd at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon that performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Valero Texas Open.

    Straka's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2273-70-70-69-6
    2021T6771-72-74-73+2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of six-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT867-70-72-71-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-69-66-76-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5070-68-80-71+512.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT266-66-67-68-21375.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-69-67-68-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-68-2--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship3074-65-77-71+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1768-67-68-70-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-70-71E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open764-69-70-67-1090.000

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.645 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.966 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2150.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.7180.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.2100.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.059-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total221.0820.966

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sports a 0.718 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 25.36% of the time.
    • Straka has earned 722 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 11th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW