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45M AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy finished tied for 40th at 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Roy at the Valero Texas Open.

    Roy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4072-69-75-74+2
    2023MC77-70+3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6567-71-73-69E3.8
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7372-69-73-74+42.7
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5975-71-71-75+49.0
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2367-72-69-69-732.6
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-69-68-1157.3
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-68-67-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-69-71-954.2
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-64-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-66-71-75-1--

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2020.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.494-0.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2960.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.250-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.2540.182

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.494 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 63.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
    • Roy has earned 160 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Latest
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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