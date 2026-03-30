Kevin Roy betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy finished tied for 40th at 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Roy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|72-69-75-74
|+2
|2023
|MC
|77-70
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|67-71-73-69
|E
|3.8
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|73
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.7
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|75-71-71-75
|+4
|9.0
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|67-72-69-69
|-7
|32.6
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|57.3
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-67
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-69-71
|-9
|54.2
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-64
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-66-71-75
|-1
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.202
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.494
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.296
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.250
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.254
|0.182
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.494 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 63.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
- Roy has earned 160 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.