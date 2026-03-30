Rafael Campos betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico reacts after making bogey on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 for the 2026 Valero Texas Open. Campos finished tied for 47th at three-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Campos' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|70-71-76-74
|+3
|2024
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|2021
|T34
|72-74-68-72
|-2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of three-over.
- Campos' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 34th at two-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-71-67
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-70-69-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
- Campos has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.696 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -1.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.417
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.629
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-1.123
|-0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|-0.026
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-2.196
|-1.952
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.417 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos has a -0.629 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
- Campos has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 147th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.