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Rafael Campos betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico reacts after making bogey on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico reacts after making bogey on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 for the 2026 Valero Texas Open. Campos finished tied for 47th at three-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Valero Texas Open.

    Campos' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4770-71-76-74+3
    2024MC76-76+8
    2021T3472-74-68-72-2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Campos' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of three-over.
    • Campos' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 34th at two-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1670-70-71-67-1029.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-74+9--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-70+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-70-69-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
    • Campos has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.696 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -1.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.417-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.629-0.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-1.123-0.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting83-0.0260.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-2.196-1.952

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.417 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos has a -0.629 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
    • Campos has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 147th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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