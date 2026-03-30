Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Jaeger has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.

Jaeger has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.