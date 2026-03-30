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20M AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger missed the cut at the 2022 Valero Texas Open with a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Valero Texas Open.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC71-74+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2866-69-67-71-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-72-68-66-782.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-69-78+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6769-74-72-70-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-66-69-72-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT565-75-65-68-15105.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-66-70-9--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-73E--

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged -0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.0580.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.164-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.2190.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3890.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.386-0.006

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.058 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.164 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.90, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.95% of the time.
    • Jaeger has earned 252 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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