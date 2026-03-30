Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger missed the cut at the 2022 Valero Texas Open with a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Jaeger's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-74
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|66-69-67-71
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-69-78
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-66-69-72
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|65-75-65-68
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-70
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Jaeger has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged -0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.058
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.164
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.219
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.389
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.386
|-0.006
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.058 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.164 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.90, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.95% of the time.
- Jaeger has earned 252 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.