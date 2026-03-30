Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Hughes has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with a fresh opportunity at this $9.8 million event.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Hughes' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-70-72
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|75-65-69-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|66-71-71-68
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-70-70-74
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-67
|-5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-68-68-68
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes' best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 23rd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 7-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.141
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.067
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.120
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.192
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.105
|0.049
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.141 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes has a -0.067 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 37th with a 13.37% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Hughes has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.