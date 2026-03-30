Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Hughes' best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 23rd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 7-under.

Hughes has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hughes has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.