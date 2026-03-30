PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
43M AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Hughes has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with a fresh opportunity at this $9.8 million event.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Hughes' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-70-72+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2375-65-69-68-732.556
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3466-71-71-68-1225.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2868-69-69-71-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-70-70-74-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-72-67-5--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-68-68-68-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes' best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 23rd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 7-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.141-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.067-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.120-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1920.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.1050.049

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.141 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes has a -0.067 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 37th with a 13.37% Bogey Avoidance rate.
    • Hughes has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW