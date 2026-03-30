Dylan Wu betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Dylan Wu of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside his caddie during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 for the Valero Texas Open. Wu finished tied for 58th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Wu's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|2023
|T39
|70-71-69-75
|-3
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of one-over.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 39th at three-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|72-71-68-70
|-3
|31.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|70-71-72-70
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|73-69-75-71
|+4
|3.800
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-73-64-70
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of four-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.053
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.037
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.013
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.253
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.256
|-0.238
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.037 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 71.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Wu has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 118th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.