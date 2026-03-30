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41M AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside his caddie during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside his caddie during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 for the Valero Texas Open. Wu finished tied for 58th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Valero Texas Open.

    Wu's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5872-73-73-71+1
    2023T3970-71-69-75-3
    2022MC71-73E

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of one-over.
    • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 39th at three-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2672-71-68-70-331.750
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5070-71-72-70-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6673-69-75-71+43.800
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-73-64-70-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-66-70-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of four-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.053-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.037-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0130.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.253-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.256-0.238

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.037 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 71.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Wu has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 118th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Latest
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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