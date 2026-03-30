John VanDerLaan betting profile: Valero Texas Open

VanDerLaan had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of nine-under.

He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.