John VanDerLaan betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
John VanDerLaan will tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 in the 2026 Valero Texas Open. VanDerLaan has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-74-70-71
|E
|8.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|24.3
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-72-70-72
|-2
|4.7
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|11.0
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-67
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|63-78
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T46
|74-75-69-74
|+4
|9.9
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T50
|68-65-70-67
|-14
|8.5
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of nine-under.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.213
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|-0.029
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.253
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.165
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.661
|-0.447
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.213 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.029 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
- VanDerLaan has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.