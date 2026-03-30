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38M AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    John VanDerLaan will tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 in the 2026 Valero Texas Open. VanDerLaan has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    VanDerLaan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-74-70-71E8.5
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2172-68-68-71-924.3
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-72-70-72-24.7
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-70-73-71-611.0
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-69-67-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC63-78+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4674-75-69-74+49.9
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT5068-65-70-67-148.5

    VanDerLaan's recent performances

    • VanDerLaan had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of nine-under.
    • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.2130.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green91-0.029-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.253-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.165-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.661-0.447

    VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

    • VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.213 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.029 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
    • VanDerLaan has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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