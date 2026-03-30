William Mouw betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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William Mouw of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
William Mouw finished tied for 33rd at one-over at last year's Valero Texas Open. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Mouw's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|70-71-72-76
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of one-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-68-70-68
|-5
|10.875
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|47.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-74
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|2.850
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|69-65-64-68
|-16
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|67-70-70-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.178
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.115
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.585
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.074
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.217
|0.149
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.178 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a 0.115 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 152 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.