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42M AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

William Mouw of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    William Mouw finished tied for 33rd at one-over at last year's Valero Texas Open. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Valero Texas Open.

    Mouw's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3370-71-72-76+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of one-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-68-70-68-510.875
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2469-72-69-74-447.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-70-68-67-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-77+11--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-74-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7170-69-70-72+12.850
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-65-64-68-16--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4067-70-70-66-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-74+4--

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged 0.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1780.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1150.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.585-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.0740.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.2170.149

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.178 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a 0.115 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
    • Mouw has earned 152 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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