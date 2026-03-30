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43M AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    McCarty will be making his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5. The Valero Texas Open features a $9.8 million purse with defending champion Brian Harman looking to repeat his nine-under victory from 2025.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This will be McCarty's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4175-70-71-73+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2470-69-69-69-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6775-69-73-68-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1870-68-69-70-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-66-68-68-23183.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5567-72-68-70-35.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-65-64-70-16--

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • McCarty has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.529 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged -1.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.066-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.186-0.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.384-0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3270.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.309-1.000

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.066 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty has a -0.186 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
    • McCarty has earned 301 FedExCup Regular Season points (46th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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