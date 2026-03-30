Matt McCarty betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Matt McCarty of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
McCarty will be making his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5. The Valero Texas Open features a $9.8 million purse with defending champion Brian Harman looking to repeat his nine-under victory from 2025.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This will be McCarty's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|70-69-69-69
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|75-69-73-68
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-66-68-68
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|5.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-65-64-70
|-16
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.529 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged -1.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.066
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.186
|-0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.384
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.327
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.309
|-1.000
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.066 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty has a -0.186 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- McCarty has earned 301 FedExCup Regular Season points (46th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.