Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen finished tied for fifth at the Valero Texas Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Olesen's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|2024
|T14
|72-69-71-71
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-68-67-67
|-10
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-70-69-74
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|66-68-67-66
|-21
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|65-70-65-68
|-16
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.200
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.608
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.023
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.538
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.247
|0.231
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.608 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen has delivered a -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 19.79% of the time.
- Olesen has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 123rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.