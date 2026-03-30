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48M AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen finished tied for fifth at the Valero Texas Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Valero Texas Open.

    Olesen's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T570-72-74-68-4
    2024T1472-69-71-71-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-68-67-67-1053.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-70+5--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4070-69-68-73-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-70E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-70-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-70-69-74-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1466-68-67-66-21--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT365-70-65-68-16--

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2000.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.6080.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.023-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.538-0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.2470.231

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.608 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen has delivered a -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 19.79% of the time.
    • Olesen has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 123rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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