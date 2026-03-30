Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States reacts to a shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen missed the cut at last year's Valero Texas Open after posting a 1-under total. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-68
|-1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-64-66-72
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|74-65-67-77
|-5
|52.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|70-71-71-75
|-1
|25.300
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|68-77-73-79
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-71-65-67
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-65-78
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|64-63-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|66-69-72-65
|-16
|--
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.300 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.162
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.061
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.338
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.265
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.174
|-0.300
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a -0.061 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 68.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has earned 305 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.