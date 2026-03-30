Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.