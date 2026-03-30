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38M AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States reacts to a shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States reacts to a shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen missed the cut at last year's Valero Texas Open after posting a 1-under total. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Valero Texas Open.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-68-1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-64-66-72-1053.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2274-65-67-77-552.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3370-71-71-75-125.300
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7868-77-73-79+93.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-71-65-67-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1868-67-72-70-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-65-78-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT764-63-68-69-18--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3166-69-72-65-16--

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.300 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1620.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.061-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3380.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.265-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.174-0.300

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a -0.061 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 68.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has earned 305 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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