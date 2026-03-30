Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Christo Lamprecht has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 as he makes his return to this tournament.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|73-68-69-73
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-73-69-71
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-67-76
|+4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht's best finish at the WM Phoenix Open over his last 10 appearances was tied for 48th with a score of 4-under.
- Lamprecht has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.601 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.242
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.996
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.149
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.992
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.896
|-0.569
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.242 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -0.996 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 61.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.992 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.71% of the time.
- Lamprecht has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.