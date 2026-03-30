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46M AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

    Christo Lamprecht has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 as he makes his return to this tournament.

    Latest odds for Lamprecht at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Lamprecht's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-66+1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5073-68-69-73-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-74+7--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4867-73-69-71-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-67-76+4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-71+5--

    Lamprecht's recent performances

    • Lamprecht's best finish at the WM Phoenix Open over his last 10 appearances was tied for 48th with a score of 4-under.
    • Lamprecht has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.601 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lamprecht has averaged -0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2420.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.996-0.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.1490.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.992-0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-1.896-0.569

    Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.242 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -0.996 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 61.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.992 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.71% of the time.
    • Lamprecht has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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