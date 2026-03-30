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3H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for 25th at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his recent performances at the Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Valero Texas Open.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2573-71-69-71-4
    2023T2869-72-73-69-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of four-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-68-70-70-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3070-73-70-69-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-67-69-69-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-70-69-69-518.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2768-71-71-69-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3868-67-69-68-1615.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4270-68-67-71-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1069-68-70-66-11--

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.045 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.425-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.077-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2940.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.7030.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4950.045

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Putting this season with a 0.703 average, while his Putts Per Round average of 27.93 ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.294 ranks 28th on TOUR this season.
    • Bezuidenhout has accumulated 131 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 91st.
    • His Driving Distance average of 288.4 yards ranks 159th on TOUR, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.425 ranks 143rd.
    • Bezuidenhout's Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.89% ranks 121st this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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