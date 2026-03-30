Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for 25th at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his recent performances at the Valero Texas Open.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|2023
|T28
|69-72-73-69
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of four-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-68-70-70
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|70-73-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|68-71-71-69
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|15.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|70-68-67-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|69-68-70-66
|-11
|--
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.045 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.425
|-0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.077
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.294
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.703
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.495
|0.045
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Putting this season with a 0.703 average, while his Putts Per Round average of 27.93 ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.294 ranks 28th on TOUR this season.
- Bezuidenhout has accumulated 131 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 91st.
- His Driving Distance average of 288.4 yards ranks 159th on TOUR, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.425 ranks 143rd.
- Bezuidenhout's Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.89% ranks 121st this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.