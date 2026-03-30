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Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland prepares to play a shot from the 16th tee alongside his caddie during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland prepares to play a shot from the 16th tee alongside his caddie during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre finished tied for 35th at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Valero Texas Open.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T3569-69-76-69-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of five-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship472-72-65-69-10325.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-72-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2073-69-66-67-952.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3771-68-66-72-1119.969
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3863-72-67-70-1615.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT467-71-67-63-12122.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1764-66-72-69-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship262-64-68-73-13--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3867-70-68-72-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-70-71-69-49.045

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.771 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.763 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.6280.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.547-0.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1300.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.8860.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Total201.0970.763

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.628 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.547 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.886 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.71, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 26.16% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has accumulated 572 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 23rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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