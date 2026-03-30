Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Robert MacIntyre of Scotland prepares to play a shot from the 16th tee alongside his caddie during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre finished tied for 35th at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T35
|69-69-76-69
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of five-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|4
|72-72-65-69
|-10
|325.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-72-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|73-69-66-67
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|71-68-66-72
|-11
|19.969
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|63-72-67-70
|-16
|15.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|67-71-67-63
|-12
|122.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|64-66-72-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|2
|62-64-68-73
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-70-71-69
|-4
|9.045
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.771 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.763 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.628
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.547
|-0.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.130
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.886
|0.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|1.097
|0.763
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.628 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.547 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.886 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.71, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 26.16% of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 572 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 23rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.