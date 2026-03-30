Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Valero Texas Open

MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.

MacIntyre has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.771 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.