Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a 0.101 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.482 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR.

On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.