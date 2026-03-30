Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, shooting eight-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-77
|+8
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of eight-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|67-68-69-65
|-11
|62.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|69-71-67-74
|-3
|31.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-65-70
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|69
|71-65-67-73
|-12
|3.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|64-67-73-69
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.860 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|-0.005
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.101
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.482
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.031
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.609
|0.860
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a 0.101 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.482 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has earned 179 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 69th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.