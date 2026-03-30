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50M AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, shooting eight-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Valero Texas Open.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-77+8

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of eight-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1267-68-69-65-1162.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2669-71-67-74-331.750
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-70-68-72-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2371-71-65-70-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express6971-65-67-73-123.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2464-67-73-69-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC66-71-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.860 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee85-0.005-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1010.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.4820.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.0310.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6090.860

    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a 0.101 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.482 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Dumont de Chassart has earned 179 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 69th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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