Austin Eckroat betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Eckroat's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.

He has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.