Austin Eckroat betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat finished tied for 33rd at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Eckroat's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|2023
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|2021
|MC
|77-72
|+5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|67-69-68-70
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|72-70-72-68
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|67-70-75-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-74-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|65-70-71-63
|-13
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|74-65-69-69
|-11
|--
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged -0.080 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.162
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.461
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.449
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.268
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.417
|-0.080
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.461 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
- Eckroat has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 141st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.