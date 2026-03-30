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51M AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat finished tied for 33rd at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Valero Texas Open.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3368-74-73-70-3
    2023MC75-72+3
    2021MC77-72+5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-68-70-615.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-68+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4272-70-72-68-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-70-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4967-70-75-71-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-74-66-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4165-70-71-63-13--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5974-65-69-69-11--

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
    • He has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged -0.080 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.1620.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4610.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.449-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.268-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.417-0.080

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.461 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
    • Eckroat has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 141st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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