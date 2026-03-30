Alex Smalley betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at the Valero Texas Open, including last year when he shot 1-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.
Smalley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|2024
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-68-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-69-74-73
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|70-70-71-73
|-4
|47.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-68-69
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|67-70-67-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|64-70-71-70
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-68-70
|-10
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.478 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.084
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.338
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.144
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.149
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.715
|0.823
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.084 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.338 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 70.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
- Smalley has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.