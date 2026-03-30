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48M AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at the Valero Texas Open, including last year when he shot 1-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Valero Texas Open.

    Smalley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-73-1
    2024MC74-75+5
    2023MC74-73+3
    2022MC74-75+5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-68-70-67-837.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-69-74-73E8.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2470-70-71-73-447.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5272-69-71-69-36.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-69-67-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3574-67-68-69-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-76+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4467-70-67-69-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4064-70-71-70-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-68-70-10--

    Smalley's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.478 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 0.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.0840.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3380.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1440.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.149-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7150.823

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.084 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.338 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 70.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
    • Smalley has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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