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Andrew Novak betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States follows his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States follows his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak tied for third with a score of 5-under at last year's Valero Texas Open. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Valero Texas Open.

    Novak's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T368-70-69-76-5
    2024T5873-71-70-75+1
    2023969-72-70-68-9
    2022MC76-70+2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5573-70-71-71+15.2
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3874-72-71-71E21.1
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4770-71-74-69E14.6
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4865-75-71-68-913.3
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-73+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT769-69-70-66-1485.0
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC64-68-74-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT761-65-70-68-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2570-68-68-70-4--

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Novak has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.683 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.1190.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.102-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.040-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.356-0.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.537-0.683

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a -0.102 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 63.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
    • Novak has earned 139 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Latest
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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