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49M AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Neal Shipley of the United States watches his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Neal Shipley of the United States watches his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Neal Shipley will make his debut at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years when the tournament tees off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with Brian Harman defending his title after winning at 9-under last year.

    Latest odds for Shipley at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Shipley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Shipley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-70+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6869-70-76-70+13.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-71+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-69-70-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-72+8--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4776-68-71-70+1--

    Shipley's recent performances

    • Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 1-over.
    • Shipley has an average of 0.689 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Shipley has averaged -0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.6180.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.472-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.703-0.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-1.009-0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-1.565-0.659

    Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shipley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.618 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sports a -0.472 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Shipley has delivered a -1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranks 161st with a 20.18% Bogey Avoidance rate.
    • Shipley has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 191st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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