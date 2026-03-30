Neal Shipley betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Neal Shipley of the United States watches his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Neal Shipley will make his debut at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years when the tournament tees off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with Brian Harman defending his title after winning at 9-under last year.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Shipley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|69-70-76-70
|+1
|3.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-70
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|76-68-71-70
|+1
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 1-over.
- Shipley has an average of 0.689 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged -0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.618
|0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.472
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.703
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-1.009
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.565
|-0.659
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.618 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sports a -0.472 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley has delivered a -1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, and he ranks 161st with a 20.18% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Shipley has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 191st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.