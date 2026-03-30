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44M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston finished tied for 26th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Valero Texas Open.

    Poston's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2672-66-77-72-1
    2022T4170-69-74-71-4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5076-69-71-73+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-81+12--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3767-71-68-71-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3574-67-70-67-618.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3866-67-65-74-1615.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-65-68-66-18--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-70-70-69-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3072-71-71-70+4--

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Poston has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.839 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged -1.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.046-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.286-0.839
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.362-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80-0.0050.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.607-1.064

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.046 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a -0.286 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
    • Poston has earned 67 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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