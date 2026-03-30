J.T. Poston betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston finished tied for 26th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Poston's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T26
|72-66-77-72
|-1
|2022
|T41
|70-69-74-71
|-4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|76-69-71-73
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|67-71-68-71
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-70-67
|-6
|18.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|66-67-65-74
|-16
|15.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-65-68-66
|-18
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-71-71-70
|+4
|--
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Poston has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.839 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged -1.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.046
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.286
|-0.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.362
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|-0.005
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.607
|-1.064
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.046 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a -0.286 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Poston has earned 67 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.