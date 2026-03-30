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39M AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Jeffrey Kang returns to compete at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5. This marks his return to the Valero Texas Open after not competing in the tournament over the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kang at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Kang's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Kang's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-74-66-615
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-73+7--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT2469-72-72-73-236.8
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT4371-63-67-68-1512.1

    Kang's recent performances

    • Kang's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • Kang has an average of -1.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang has averaged -1.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-1.357-1.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.251-0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.0930.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.1940.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-1.710-1.153

    Kang's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.357 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.251 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 57.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 17.84% of the time.
    • Kang has earned 15 FedExCup Regular Season points (170th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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