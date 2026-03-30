Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jeffrey Kang returns to compete at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5. This marks his return to the Valero Texas Open after not competing in the tournament over the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Kang's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-74-66
|-6
|15
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.8
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T43
|71-63-67-68
|-15
|12.1
Kang's recent performances
- Kang's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Kang has an average of -1.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -1.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-1.357
|-1.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.251
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.093
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.194
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-1.710
|-1.153
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.357 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.251 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 57.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 17.84% of the time.
- Kang has earned 15 FedExCup Regular Season points (170th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.