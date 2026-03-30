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47M AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Pontus Nyholm will make his first appearance at the Valero Texas Open in at least five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026, as he looks to make his mark at this Texas event.

    Latest odds for Nyholm at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Nyholm's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Nyholm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1469-66-68-67-1053.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1669-69-69-71-1029.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1367-70-72-66-956.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC78-70-78+10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-72+6--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance5473-71-74-75+57.367
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT3762-64-72-70-1618.700

    Nyholm's recent performances

    • Nyholm has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Nyholm has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Nyholm has averaged 0.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.5960.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.2330.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.029-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1520.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.7060.420

    Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.596 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.233 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 62.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Nyholm delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
    • Nyholm has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points (88th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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