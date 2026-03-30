Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Pontus Nyholm of Sweden lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Pontus Nyholm will make his first appearance at the Valero Texas Open in at least five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026, as he looks to make his mark at this Texas event.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Nyholm's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|67-70-72-66
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-78
|+10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|54
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|7.367
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T37
|62-64-72-70
|-16
|18.700
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Nyholm has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged 0.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.596
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.233
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.029
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.152
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.706
|0.420
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.596 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.233 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 62.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nyholm delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
- Nyholm has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points (88th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.