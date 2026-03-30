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41M AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to build on that strong performance at this year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T570-67-73-74-4
    2024T7871-74-72-77+6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-69-71-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-69-70-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3371-71-72-73-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4570-72-72-69-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT862-67-74-67-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1068-63-70-71-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT269-66-68-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-69-71-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 0.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5660.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4260.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2730.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.162-0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.1020.692

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.566 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.426 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 25.16% of the time.
    • Hisatsune currently sits 21st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 579 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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