Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to build on that strong performance at this year's tournament.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|70-67-73-74
|-4
|2024
|T78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-69-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|71-71-72-73
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|70-72-72-69
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|62-67-74-67
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|68-63-70-71
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-69-71
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.566
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.426
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.273
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.162
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.102
|0.692
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.566 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.426 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 25.16% of the time.
- Hisatsune currently sits 21st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 579 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.