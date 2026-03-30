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Brian Harman betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brian Harman of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman returns to defend his title at the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Harman won this tournament in 2025 with a score of 9-under after shooting rounds of 66-66-72-75.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Valero Texas Open.

    Harman's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025166-66-72-75-9
    2024T2571-73-72-68-4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1175-64-69-73-7145.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5073-73-78-74+1013.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5072-70-76-71+512.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-67-69-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-68-74-68-24.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1367-71-69-63-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1973-68-69-70E--

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.788 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.272-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.223-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1130.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.385-0.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.767-0.788

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.272 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.223 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 63.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
    • Harman ranks 55th with 227 FedExCup Regular Season points and has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.33% (129th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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