Brian Harman betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.272 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.223 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 63.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.