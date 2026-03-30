Brian Harman betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Brian Harman of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to defend his title at the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Harman won this tournament in 2025 with a score of 9-under after shooting rounds of 66-66-72-75.
Harman's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|66-66-72-75
|-9
|2024
|T25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 9-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|75-64-69-73
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|73-73-78-74
|+10
|13.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|72-70-76-71
|+5
|12.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-67-69
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-68-74-68
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|67-71-69-63
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|73-68-69-70
|E
|--
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 7-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.788 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.272
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.223
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.113
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.385
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.767
|-0.788
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.272 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.223 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 63.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
- Harman ranks 55th with 227 FedExCup Regular Season points and has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.33% (129th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.