PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Bauchou of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Zach Bauchou of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Zach Bauchou has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making an impact in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Bauchou at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Bauchou's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Bauchou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5074-72-69-74+112.792
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2170-68-71-70-924.329
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2370-71-67-69-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4868-68-73-71-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5968-69-76-72-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1365-70-65-68-2055.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii7071-68-67-74E3.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D78+8--

    Bauchou's recent performances

    • Bauchou has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
    • Bauchou has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bauchou has averaged -0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.418-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1340.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1460.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting88-0.042-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total92-0.180-0.087

    Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.418 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.134 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bauchou delivered a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
    • Bauchou has earned 141 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Joel Dahmen betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Russell Henley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW