Zach Bauchou betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Zach Bauchou of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Zach Bauchou has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making an impact in the 2026 tournament.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|74-72-69-74
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|70-71-67-69
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-69-76-72
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|65-70-65-68
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|71-68-67-74
|E
|3.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged -0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.418
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.134
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.146
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.042
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|-0.180
|-0.087
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.418 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.134 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivered a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
- Bauchou has earned 141 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.