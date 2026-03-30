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46M AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim has missed the cut in both of his past appearances at the Valero Texas Open. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-71+4
    2024MC73-78+7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5670-65-69-74-25.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-70-69-72-442.063
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5975-67-72-69-15.200
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-70-67-71-525.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-66-71-68-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6571-70-76-71E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3872-66-66-68-1615.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6169-69-72-68-24.400
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-72-72-66+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1168-66-69-70-15--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.654 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.226-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2100.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2530.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.225-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.0130.230

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.210 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Kim currently ranks 96th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 120 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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