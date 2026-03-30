Tom Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Tom Kim has missed the cut in both of his past appearances at the Valero Texas Open. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.
Kim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|2024
|MC
|73-78
|+7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|70-65-69-74
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-70-69-72
|-4
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|59
|75-67-72-69
|-1
|5.200
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-70-67-71
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-66-71-68
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|71-70-76-71
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|72-66-66-68
|-16
|15.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|69-69-72-68
|-2
|4.400
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-72-72-66
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|68-66-69-70
|-15
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.654 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.226
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.210
|0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.253
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.225
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.013
|0.230
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.210 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Kim currently ranks 96th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 120 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.