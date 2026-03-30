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50M AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo tied for 33rd at three-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Valero Texas Open.

    Higgo's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3372-71-73-69-3
    2023T6469-73-77-75+6
    2022MC75-73+4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of three-under.
    • Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at three-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6971-67-74-71+33.1
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-71-67-71-411.375
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-76+10--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6071-71-71-70-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-68+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT468-65-61-68-26--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT471-65-68-66-14--

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 26-under.
    • Higgo has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.572 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged -2.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee91-0.052-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.937-0.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.298-0.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.736-0.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-2.024-2.116

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.052 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.937 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 59.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -0.736 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 14.90% of the time.
    • Higgo has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Latest
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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