Garrick Higgo betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Higgo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 26-under.

Higgo has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.572 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.