Garrick Higgo betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo tied for 33rd at three-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Higgo's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|2023
|T64
|69-73-77-75
|+6
|2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of three-under.
- Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at three-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T69
|71-67-74-71
|+3
|3.1
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|71-71-67-71
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T4
|68-65-61-68
|-26
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|71-65-68-66
|-14
|--
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 26-under.
- Higgo has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.572 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged -2.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|-0.052
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.937
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.298
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.736
|-0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-2.024
|-2.116
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.052 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.937 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 59.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -0.736 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 14.90% of the time.
- Higgo has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.