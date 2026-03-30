Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo finished tied for 18th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Grillo's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|69-69-74-74
|-2
|2023
|T53
|70-72-72-74
|E
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|70-67-72-75
|+4
|2.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-70-71-65
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-77
|+17
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|71-71-71-69
|-2
|5.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|69-71-70-74
|-4
|7.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|72-69-73-67
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-76-66
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Grillo has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.328 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged -1.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.204
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.156
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.287
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.493
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-1.140
|-1.205
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo has a -0.156 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.07% of the time.
- Grillo currently has 114 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.