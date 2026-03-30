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41M AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo finished tied for 18th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Valero Texas Open.

    Grillo's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1869-69-74-74-2
    2023T5370-72-72-74E

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7170-67-72-75+42.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-70-71-65-782.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-77+17--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5671-71-71-69-25.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6469-71-70-74-47.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3872-69-73-67-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-76-66-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC66-77+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5671-68-70-67-12--

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Grillo has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.328 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged -1.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.204-0.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.156-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.287-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.493-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-1.140-1.205

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo has a -0.156 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.07% of the time.
    • Grillo currently has 114 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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