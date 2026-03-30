Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Grillo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.

Grillo has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.328 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.