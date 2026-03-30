Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Vegas last competed at the Valero Texas Open in 2024 and missed the cut at +4. The tournament returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5, 2026, where Brian Harman will defend his title.
Vegas's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|2022
|T18
|71-68-72-70
|-7
|2021
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of four-over.
- Vegas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 18th at seven-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|67-76-69-73
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-68-74-71
|-2
|17.250
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|72-76-74-75
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-69
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-77-72
|+15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-69-67
|-11
|9.556
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Vegas has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.244 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -0.800 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.110
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.489
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.234
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.102
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.936
|-0.800
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.110 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.489 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 63.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
- Vegas has earned 128 FedExCup Regular Season points (92nd) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.63% ranked 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.