Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.110 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.489 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 63.53% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.