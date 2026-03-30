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54M AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Vegas last competed at the Valero Texas Open in 2024 and missed the cut at +4. The tournament returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5, 2026, where Brian Harman will defend his title.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the Valero Texas Open.

    Vegas's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-75+4
    2022T1871-68-72-70-7
    2021MC74-73+3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of four-over.
    • Vegas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 18th at seven-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1467-67-68-68-1053.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1867-76-69-73-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational4469-68-74-71-217.250
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7872-76-74-75+93.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-77+8--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-72-69-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4574-72-77-72+15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1469-69-66-68-8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-69-69-67-119.556

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
    • Vegas has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.244 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged -0.800 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.110-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.489-0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.234-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.102-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.936-0.800

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.110 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.489 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 63.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
    • Vegas has earned 128 FedExCup Regular Season points (92nd) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.63% ranked 136th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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