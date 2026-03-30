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45M AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler finished T30 at even in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Valero Texas Open.

    Fowler's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3075-65-73-75E
    2024MC76-72+4
    2023T1071-72-71-66-8
    2022MC72-74+2
    2021T1776-68-69-70-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished T30 after posting a score of even par.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished T10 at 8-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-73E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-72-75-70-119.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT969-69-72-70-8162.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-68-72-66-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-64-73-70-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-63-71-68-1944.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-70-67-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT666-69-66-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4469-68-70-69-49.045

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished T6 with a score of 10-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 0.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3380.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.116-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.316-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.7180.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.8570.728

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.338 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.116 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 24.57% of the time.
    • Fowler has accumulated 353 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.54% ranked 10th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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