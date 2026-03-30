Rickie Fowler betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler finished T30 at even in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Fowler's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|75-65-73-75
|E
|2024
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|2023
|T10
|71-72-71-66
|-8
|2022
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2021
|T17
|76-68-69-70
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished T30 after posting a score of even par.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished T10 at 8-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-72-75-70
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-72-66
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-64-73-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-63-71-68
|-19
|44.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|66-69-66-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|9.045
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished T6 with a score of 10-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.338
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.116
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.316
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.718
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.857
|0.728
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.338 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.116 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 24.57% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 353 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.
- His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.54% ranked 10th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.