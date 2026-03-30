Rickie Fowler betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Fowler has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished T6 with a score of 10-under.

Fowler has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.