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23M AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower finished tied for 25th at 4-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Valero Texas Open.

    Lower's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-71+1
    2024T2566-77-71-70-4
    20237069-73-76-77+7
    2022MC75-78+9

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 4-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-77+13--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5571-71-70-73+15.200
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-66-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3063-72-73-72-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-75-70E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3167-65-70-70-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT366-67-68-67-16--

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Lower has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -1.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.066-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-1.516-1.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0780.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.487-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-1.990-1.364

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.066 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower has a -1.516 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 58.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower has delivered a -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 17.97% of the time.
    • Lower has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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