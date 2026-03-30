Justin Lower betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Lower finished tied for 25th at 4-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Lower's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|2024
|T25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|2023
|70
|69-73-76-77
|+7
|2022
|MC
|75-78
|+9
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 4-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|71-71-70-73
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-66
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|63-72-73-72
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|67-65-70-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -1.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.066
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-1.516
|-1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.078
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.487
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.990
|-1.364
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.066 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower has a -1.516 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 58.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower has delivered a -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 17.97% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.