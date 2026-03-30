PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
43M AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Jesper Svensson of Sweden lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson finished tied for 33rd at one-over at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Valero Texas Open.

    Svensson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3370-72-73-74+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of one-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6967-70-73-73+33.100
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT867-69-71-70-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-70-66-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-64-77-63-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1469-70-71-69-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1565-74-70-62-13--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1880.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.032-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0200.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.808-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.632-0.466

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.5 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.032 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
    • Svensson has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 142nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW