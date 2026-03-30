Jesper Svensson betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Jesper Svensson of Sweden lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson finished tied for 33rd at one-over at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Svensson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|70-72-73-74
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of one-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T69
|67-70-73-73
|+3
|3.100
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-64-77-63
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|65-74-70-62
|-13
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.188
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.032
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.020
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.808
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.632
|-0.466
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.5 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.032 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.