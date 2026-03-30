Jesper Svensson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Svensson has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Svensson has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.