J.J. Spaun betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Spaun has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of 15-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.801 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.