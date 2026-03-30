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21M AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2022 with a score of 13-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on repeating that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Valero Texas Open.

    Spaun's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5173-72-75-68E
    2023T2270-73-70-69-6
    2022167-70-69-69-13
    2021MC78-75+9

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of even par.
    • Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 13-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2471-72-68-73-447.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4570-73-67-68-1015.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4066-71-72-66-512.000
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1167-70-63-66-22--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship667-68-72-66-15--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2568-71-71-66-4--

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.801 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged -0.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.0850.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3550.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green87-0.016-0.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.875-0.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.450-0.564

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.355 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.875 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Spaun earned 75 FedExCup Regular Season points (115th) and ranked 148th with an 18.89% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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