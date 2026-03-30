J.J. Spaun betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2022 with a score of 13-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on repeating that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Spaun's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|2023
|T22
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|2022
|1
|67-70-69-69
|-13
|2021
|MC
|78-75
|+9
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of even par.
- Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 13-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|47.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|70-73-67-68
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|66-71-72-66
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|67-70-63-66
|-22
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|6
|67-68-72-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|68-71-71-66
|-4
|--
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.801 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged -0.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.085
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.355
|0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|-0.016
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.875
|-0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.450
|-0.564
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.355 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.875 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Spaun earned 75 FedExCup Regular Season points (115th) and ranked 148th with an 18.89% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.