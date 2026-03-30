Camilo Villegas betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays a shot from the 9th tee during the third round of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club 2026 at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club on March 28, 2026 in Savannah, Georgia. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Villegas finished tied for 56th at five-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Villegas' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|70-71-75-77
|+5
|2024
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|E
|2021
|T17
|64-76-71-72
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of five-over.
- Villegas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at five-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|63
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|2.738
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|71-66-70-72
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of eight-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged 0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.812
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.203
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.385
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.293
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.069
|0.018
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.812 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards reflects his performance to date.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.203 mark. He has achieved a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.91 Putts Per Round and has broken par 19.70% of the time.
- Villegas currently ranks 192nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.