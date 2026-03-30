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48M AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays a shot from the 9th tee during the third round of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club 2026 at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club on March 28, 2026 in Savannah, Georgia. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays a shot from the 9th tee during the third round of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club 2026 at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club on March 28, 2026 in Savannah, Georgia. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Villegas finished tied for 56th at five-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Valero Texas Open.

    Villegas' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5670-71-75-77+5
    2024MC71-76+3
    2022MC72-72E
    2021T1764-76-71-72-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of five-over.
    • Villegas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at five-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Villegas' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6373-69-75-69-22.738
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-68-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-70-68-67-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D79+7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3671-66-70-72-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--

    Villegas' recent performances

    • Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of eight-under.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged 0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.812-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2030.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3850.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2930.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0690.018

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.812 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards reflects his performance to date.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.203 mark. He has achieved a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.91 Putts Per Round and has broken par 19.70% of the time.
    • Villegas currently ranks 192nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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