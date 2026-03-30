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51M AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey finished tied for fifth at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon that solid showing in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Valero Texas Open.

    Ramey's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T572-68-70-74-4
    2024MC72-74+2
    2023MC70-75+1
    2022T4174-68-70-72-4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-67-69-70-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6471-70-72-73+23.900
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2772-69-73-71-339.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1768-70-69-69-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4871-67-72-70-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2274-67-69-68-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6367-73-63-72-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7169-70-77-65+12.850
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-69-69-10--

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.119-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.1270.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.203-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.7220.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.2730.720

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.127 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 64.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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