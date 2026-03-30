Chad Ramey betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey finished tied for fifth at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon that solid showing in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Ramey's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|72-68-70-74
|-4
|2024
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2023
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|2022
|T41
|74-68-70-72
|-4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|71-67-72-70
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|74-67-69-68
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|67-73-63-72
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|69-70-77-65
|+1
|2.850
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-69-69
|-10
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.119
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.127
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.203
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.722
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.273
|0.720
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.127 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 64.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.