Marco Penge betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Marco Penge of England lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Marco Penge has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with his first appearance at this tournament since at least 2021.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Penge's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-68-68-71
|-8
|115
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|66-64-74-70
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-72-71
|-4
|7
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|65-67-69-66
|-13
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|--
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Penge has an average of 0.812 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged 0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.842
|0.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.687
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.341
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.076
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.263
|0.147
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.842 average, while his average Driving Distance of 319.0 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Penge sports a -0.687 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge delivers a -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Penge has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.