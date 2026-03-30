Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after making birdie on the ninth green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland finished tied for 40th at 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Woodland's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|2022
|T8
|70-67-72-70
|-9
|2021
|T6
|71-72-67-69
|-9
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 9-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|64-63-65-67
|-21
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-70
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4.100
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|72
|66-69-69-75
|-9
|2.800
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|77-73-71-70
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|--
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 1.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.678
|0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|-0.031
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.397
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.432
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.682
|1.122
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.678 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.6 yards ranked second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a -0.031 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Woodland has earned 561 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.