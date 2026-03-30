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43M AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after making birdie on the ninth green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after making birdie on the ninth green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland finished tied for 40th at 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Valero Texas Open.

    Woodland's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4073-69-76-72+2
    2022T870-67-72-70-9
    2021T671-72-67-69-9

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 9-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open164-63-65-67-21500.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1470-68-71-70-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-71-73-70-14.100
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7266-69-69-75-92.800
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-73+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7277-73-71-70+7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-70-69-68-9--

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 1.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6780.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green92-0.0310.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.397-0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.4320.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6821.122

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.678 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.6 yards ranked second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a -0.031 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Woodland has earned 561 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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