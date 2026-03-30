Joel Dahmen betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Joel Dahmen of the United States and his caddie, Geno Bonnalie, prepare for a shot prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Dahmen's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2024
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|2021
|74
|74-72-73-73
|+4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|72-70-71-73
|+2
|3.9
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|72.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|70-63-68-73
|-14
|85.0
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|69-66-67-70
|-16
|15.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|68-67-72-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.503 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.681 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.839 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.481
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.517
|0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.334
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.507
|-0.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.158
|-0.135
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.481 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.517 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 19.19% of the time.
- Dahmen has earned 177 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.