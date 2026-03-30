Joel Dahmen betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Dahmen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.

Dahmen has an average of 0.503 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.681 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.839 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.