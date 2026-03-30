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43M AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States and his caddie, Geno Bonnalie, prepare for a shot prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Joel Dahmen of the United States and his caddie, Geno Bonnalie, prepare for a shot prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Valero Texas Open.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-73E
    2024MC74-77+7
    20217474-72-73-73+4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6472-70-71-73+23.9
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-72+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT968-68-68-70-1072.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT770-63-68-73-1485.0
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3869-66-67-70-1615.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4068-67-72-66-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-69E--

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.503 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.681 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.839 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4810.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5170.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.334-0.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.507-0.839
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.158-0.135

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.481 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.517 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 19.19% of the time.
    • Dahmen has earned 177 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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