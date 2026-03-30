Maverick McNealy betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
McNealy finished tied for third at 5-under at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 to compete in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
McNealy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|2024
|T58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|2022
|T35
|70-72-67-74
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 5-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-71-73-75
|-2
|26.1
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|70-74-69-70
|-5
|90.0
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|67-72-63-73
|-13
|31.0
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-65-72
|-11
|57.3
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|10
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|75.0
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|66-66-74-67
|-7
|32.5
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|--
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 10th with a score of 13-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.421
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.202
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.228
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.095
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.946
|0.835
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.421 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a 0.202 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
- McNealy currently sits 44th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 312 points and ranks 24th with a 0.946 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.